When the 2023 high school basketball season gets underway, there will be a familiar face on the University Heights Academy bench. The Blazers officially announced the hiring of former Dawson Springs Panthers and Hopkinsville Tigers head coach Terry Hayes on Monday, bringing the longtime coach back to the basketball court after an absence of more than 17 years.
A native of Saint Charles, Hayes played basketball at South Hopkins High School before continuing his career at Lindsey Wilson College.
Coach Hayes began his high school coaching career when he was named head coach of Dawson Springs High School in July of 1991, after spending time as an assistant and freshman coach with the program.
He remained with the Panthers through July of 1996, when he left to take over the reins of Hopkinsville. Hayes had a successful career with the Tigers, with the highlight of his career being a trip to the KHSAA Final Four following a 33-3 record in 2003. That year he was named the Kentucky New Era’s coach of the year.
Hayes’ final game as head coach came on Feb. 28, 2006 when his Tigers lost 71-55 to Fort Campbell in the district tournament.
“Coach Hayes’s teams have competed in some of the most prestigious tournaments including the King of the Bluegrass, The Hoopfest in Marshall County as well as the Redbox Classic in Las Vegas,” said UHA Athletic Director Taylor Sparks.
After leaving the basketball program, Hayes became the assistant principal at Hopkinsville for two years, before taking the principal job at Dawson Springs High School. Two years later he moved across the state to Pineville, KY to become the superintendent. In 2017 he was named Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation.
After retiring, Hayes has spent the last few years teaching elementary school in Clarksville, TN.
“I am happy to get the opportunity to get back to what got me started in the education profession in the first place, basketball,” he said. “The game has changed a lot (since 2006) but I am excited to meet the players and get started. Basketball has always been a part of my life, and I’m happy to be back coaching basketball in Hopkinsville and Christian County.”
Hayes said that he has attended the KHSAA State tournament every year since 1990. Now he looks forward to making that trip to Rupp arena as a coach, for the first time since 2003.
“It’s been 30 years since the Blazers have won a state title,” he said. “It’s time that we correct that.”
Hayes said his first step is to start building the support staff that will help the team on and off court.
“You are only as good as the people around you,” he said.
Monday afternoon he was headed to UHA’s campus to begin the discussion of what that staff would look like.
“We are proud to have Coach Hayes and look forward to helping him assemble his staff here at Heights,” said Sparks.
Hayes replaced Melvin Brown who was released by UHA earlier this year just days after being named the 2022-23 Coach of the Year. Brown was indicted on federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges following an investigation by the DEA.
