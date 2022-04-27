The Lady Panthers came out strong against Caldwell County on Tuesday, but saw the game quickly get out of reach as the Lady Tigers put together back-to-back seven-run innings.
After giving up five runs to Caldwell in the first inning, Dawson Springs scored four of their own in the bottom have to make it 5-4 headed into the second.
Leading off for the Lady Panthers, Madeline Back walked. Gracelyn Haynes then smacked a line drive single down the middle and Macy Drennan walked to load the bases. Back stole home to get on the board at 5-1. Brylee Spurlin then sent a two run double to center field, scoring Haynes and Drennan to make it 5-3. Spurlin would then steal home to cut the deficit to one at 5-4.
From there on the Lady Tigers were in control, scoring seven in each the second and third innings to end the game at 19-4 in three.
Hailey Goodaker took the loss for the Lady Panthers. Through two innings she gave up eight hits and 12 earned runs.
1B: G. Haynes, M. Drennan, B. Spurlin
2B: B Spurlin
BB: M. Back, M. Drennan, G. Barnett
RBIs: B. Spurlin (2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.