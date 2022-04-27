Madelyn Huddleston.JPG

Madelyn Huddleston keeps her eye on the ball during recent Dawson Springs Lady Panthers softball.

 Aleigha Hughes

The Lady Panthers came out strong against Caldwell County on Tuesday, but saw the game quickly get out of reach as the Lady Tigers put together back-to-back seven-run innings.

After giving up five runs to Caldwell in the first inning, Dawson Springs scored four of their own in the bottom have to make it 5-4 headed into the second.

Leading off for the Lady Panthers, Madeline Back walked. Gracelyn Haynes then smacked a line drive single down the middle and Macy Drennan walked to load the bases. Back stole home to get on the board at 5-1. Brylee Spurlin then sent a two run double to center field, scoring Haynes and Drennan to make it 5-3. Spurlin would then steal home to cut the deficit to one at 5-4.

From there on the Lady Tigers were in control, scoring seven in each the second and third innings to end the game at 19-4 in three.

Hailey Goodaker took the loss for the Lady Panthers. Through two innings she gave up eight hits and 12 earned runs.

1B: G. Haynes, M. Drennan, B. Spurlin

2B: B Spurlin

BB: M. Back, M. Drennan, G. Barnett

RBIs: B. Spurlin (2)