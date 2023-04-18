Tuesday night the Hopkins County Central Storm grabbed their second win of the season, taking down the Dawson Springs Panthers 7-3.
The match-up was scheduled to be a home game for the Panthers, but due to ongoing problems with Riverside Park in Dawson, the game was moved to Hopkins County Central. The Panthers traveled to Storm Field but were scored as the home team in the contest.
The Storm grabbed the lead to start the game after lead off batter Jaden Brasher was hit by a pitch to start the game and made his way to third when Gaige Brasher grounded out to short. Tristan Schmaltz hit a hard ground ball to center to score Jaden Brasher from third and give the Storm a 1-0 lead. Ian Kinkade hit a single on a line drive to right field to score Schmaltz to give the Storm a 2-0 lead headed into the bottom of the first.
The Panthers battled back in the bottom half. After lead off batter Kolby Crook was hit by a pitch to start the inning, Landon Smiley hit a single to right field to bring Crook home on a close call at the plate to make it 2-1. A passed ball allowed Smiley to score from third to tie the game at 2-2.
The Storm added another run in the second inning off a wild pitch that scored Jaden Brasher to make it 3-2 headed into the bottom of the inning.
Central’s Ian Kinkade was pulled after walking two batters in the bottom of the second inning and the Storm brought in Max Clarke out of the Bullpen to take over. The Panthers added another run to tie the game at 3-3 after Panther Tyler Hale managed to steal home.
Central added two runs in the fourth off the bats of Gaige Brasher and Tristan Schmaltz to push the Storm lead to 5-3. The Storm added another pair n the top of the sixth and held onto take a 7-3 win over the Panthers.
Max Clarke got the win for the Storm, allowing three hits over six innings with eight strikeouts.
Ashton Rawlins took the loss for the Panthers allowing seven hits, seven runs, over five innings with six strikeouts.
