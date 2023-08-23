Hopkins County Central and Dawson Springs each kicked off their 2023 cross country season last Saturday in Hopkinsville at the CC Season Opener, with the Panthers running to an impressive second place finish behind Webster County in the boys varsity race.
Dawson Springs was led by Lucas Osborne who ran his way to a 12th place finish, crossing the line in 18:57.24. Easton Bourland was 20th in 19:24.20. Also running for the Panthers were Montgomery Johnston (19:40.13), Sean Stallins (20:23.19), Michael Faughn (20:30.74), Preston Drennan (21:44.50) and Jaxon Thomas (29:38.08).
