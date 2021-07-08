The Olympics brings together thousands of athletes worldwide to compete every four years and since 1960 in Rome, the Paralympics has followed suit. In the upcoming Paralympic games in Tokyo in August, the United State Wheelchair Rugby team will feature a Madisonville native on their roster in Chuck Melton.
Melton will be competing in his second Paralympic games after he won silver with Team USA in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
“My first Paralympics in Rio was an amazing experience,” Melton said. “Just getting there, seeing the athlete village for the first time, the Opening Ceremonies and actually competing was a humbling experience. It was overwhelming but an honor to represent the U.S.”
Melton was born in Madisonville and went to high school at Marshall County.
He then attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and still resides in Illinois.
In 2002, Melton suffered a C7 spinal cord injury in a diving accident. Five years later, he started playing wheelchair rugby.
“I didn’t really play sports a whole lot when I was a kid,” Melton said. “I really only played baseball up until I was in eighth-grade. Transitioning after my accident was interesting, but I gained an interest in wheelchair rugby.”
Melton described wheelchair rugby as a cross between basketball and hockey.
Unlike the outdoor sport, the game is played on an indoor basketball court where the main goal is to have possession of the ball between two cones eight meters apart at each end for a point- or try in rugby terms- with four players on the court per team. Highest score at the end of four eight minute quarters wins.
The similarities in basketball come into play with players in possession of the ball having to dribble it or pass it after ten seconds and there is a 40-second shot clock. The players have different classification numbers depending on their disability which also affects the roles on the team.
“The classification numbers vary from sport to sport in the Paralympics,” Melton said. “In rugby, we’re allowed to have up to eight points in classification numbers between the four players on the court. The higher the classification number, the more mobile you are. The higher numbers on our team are usually the ballhandlers and the offensive guys while the lower numbers are more of our defensive guys and the main difference is the design of their chairs.
“I’m at a 2.0, so my chair has a little more sleeker design since I’m an offensive player,” Melton continued. “While the defenders have cages on the front their chairs, so they can knock the ball away or flip their chairs over to give us a chance to recover it. It’s a physical sport and I think it makes it very entertaining for spectators.”
With Japan’s recovery from COVID-19 a little slower than some other countries, there’s going to be limited attendance to only local spectators with no foreign spectators allowed.
“They’ve had an open line of communication with the athletes as far as the COVID(-19) precautions,” Melton said. “We’ll be required to wear a mask and social distance the entire time we’re there in the athlete bubble. The only time they won’t require masks is when we’re competing. It’ll kind of be like how they played sports here in the states last year except they’ll open the venues up to 50% capacity to spectators so we won’t be playing in completely empty stadiums.”
The Paralympics will be played Aug. 24-Sept. 5 with all competitions aired on the NBC networks and streaming services.
