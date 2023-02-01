The Dawson Springs Panthers only played one game in the last week, a loss to the Hopkins County Central Storm on Friday night in which Rex Blue blew up for 26 points.
The game was a barn burner during the first half, with Dawson keeping the game within reach. Blue nailed four shots from outside to lead his team in the period. The Panthers trailed 28-21 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter the Storm continued to control the game, but the Panthers never allowed them to pull away. Central headed to the locker room with a 10 point cushion, leading 47-37.
The Storm dominate the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 28-14 to take a 75-51 lead into the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Panthers Rex Blue heated up again, nailing three more triples for a total of seven in the game for Dawson Spring but the damages was already done and the Storm left Dawson Springs with a 87-69 win.
Rex Blue led the Panthers with 26 points, hitting seven threes in the game, Montgomery Johnston had 16, Jaydon Plunkette finished with 10, Jaxon Thomas had eight, Casey Fain had five, and Bryden Mann finished with four points in the game.
