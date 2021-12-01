Basketball fans in Hopkins County will have a busy night on the court with three teams in action.
Coming off an impressive 72-40 win on Tuesday night against Lyon County, the Hopkins County Central (1-0) will host University Heights at 6 p.m. The Lady Blazers dropped their season opener 60-23 on the road against Crittenden County on Tuesday. The two teams have met 11 times since 2009, with UHA holding a 6-5 lead in the series.
The Lady Storm will host Hopkinsville at 7 p.m. The Lady Tigers won their season opener on Tuesday night against Livingston Central by a 62-43 margin. Madisonville will look to continue the momentum created during its opening win against Union County on Tuesday, where five girls scored in double digits during a 69-48 route of the Bravettes.
Finally, the Dawson Springs Panthers will look to rebound from a 0-2 start when they travel to Union County at 7:30 p.m. The Braves are off to a 1-0 start this season.
