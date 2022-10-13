The Madisonville-North Hopkins Cross Country team finished well in the Daviess County Classic over the weekend.
The team finished with elite performances from Joy Alexander taking the top spot for the Lady Maroons, with a fourth-place finish in the girl’s 5k, and Drew Burden finishing second in the boy’s 5k.
The Lady Maroons also had top 20 finishes from Madisyn Johnson in 14th and Katie Gillette finishing in 16th place overall.
The rest of the field results for the girls 5k were Laci Ray finished 55th, Coley Mitchell finished 78th, Emma Evans finished 116th, Maria Diaz finished 172nd, Maddi Paris finished 179th, and Emily Strahl finished 193rd,
In the Boys 5K, the Maroons had three more finishes in the top 20. Lucas Offutt finished 15th, Maddox Knight finished 16th, and Dakota Evans finished 18th for the Maroons.
The rest of the field results for the Maroons were Luka Celik finished 100th, Nicholas Tooley finished 183rd, Michael Strahl finished 200th, Mitchell Mayes finished 253rd, and Ben Ferrell finished 328th.
