Dawson Springs lost on Tuesday night to Hopkins County Central, but in the end they did what they had to do, keeping the Storm from scoring the runs needed to secure the third seed in next week’s district tournament.
Central need to win by at least four runs to win the tie-breaker, but came up one short thanks to a one-run single in the bottom of the fifth by Bailey Heaton. It was Heaton’s only hit on the night, but he also had two RBIs.
Mathew Cunningham and Landon Smiley each had two hit for the Panthers. Bryden Mann also had one hit.
The Storm jumped out in front early, scoring two runs in their opening at bat. Dawson scored one in the bottom of the opening inning, then tied the game in the bottom of the third.
The score stayed knotted at 2-2 until the fifth when the Storm rallied to score four runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.