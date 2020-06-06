Since selling his first short story in 2012, Madisonville-based author Matthew Alan Hughes has worked exclusively in the horror fiction genre, but his latest novel promises to take both he and readers in a totally new direction as he branches out into the world of non-fiction.
American Iron explores the lives of a pair of immigrant brothers who helped the American colonists win their freedom from the British government during the Revolutionary War.
Taking place mostly between 1740 and 1776, the story follows the brothers from childhood well into their adult lives and explains how two unknown Irish immigrants played a very important role in the outcome of the war.
“In 1750, parliament passed the Iron Act,” said Hughes. “What it effectively did was prevent the colonists from producing finished iron goods. They could mine iron, form it into rough metal bars called pig iron and ship it back to England. Iron forges in England would then turn it into finished goods and ship it back to the colonies, where it was sold with a hefty import tax.”
As the colonies prepared for war, they found themselves without the means of manufacturing firearms and cannons. None of the forges in the new world were equipped to forge them, and none of the operators had any experience manufacturing that type of equipment. Any attempt to do so was in direct violation of British law.
“That’s where these guys came in,” said Hughes. “They secured a contract with the colonial government of Maryland to arm the local militia and then a contract with the continental congress to supply cannons for George Washington’s continental army. Then they had to figure out how to make cannons.”
Through trial and error they did just that, fulfilling both contracts and helping to arm the colonial army with American weaponry made from American mined iron.
Hughes said the brothers embodied the American spirit of ingenuity which ultimately led to victory in the United State’s first war, which makes their story one worth telling.
But their story alone isn’t the only thing that interested the author. He actually discovered their largely untold story while he was researching his own family tree.
“Daniel Hughes is my fifth great grandfather,” said the author. “He and his brother, Samuel, were the first generation of my family to move to America, along with their father, Barnabas Hughes.”
Hughes said that eventually the descendants of Daniel Hughes moved south from Maryland, first settling in Henderson County, Kentucky before continuing south into Hopkins and Webster County.
“Finding those ties to the birth of our nation was fascinating,” said Hughes. “And it was very timely. While I was in the process of writing the novel, the Yorktown
Revolutionary War Museum in Yorktown, Virginia announced a special display honoring the cannons of the Revolutionary War. Two of the Hughes brothers’ cannons were on display for six months. We were able to plan our family vacation around that display and got to get a first-hand look at their work.”
American Iron is on sale now. Currently it can be purchased in paperback from Amazon.com, or digitally for the Amazon Kindle.
Hughes has previously published three novels and one collection of short stories, all based in the horror category. In addition, he has sold three other short stories that were published in horror anthologies, including one that went into The Ghost IS the Machine, which was voted Anthology of the Year in 2013 and including a story from New York Times Bestselling author Joe Hill.
A native of Providence, Hughes currently resides in Madisonville. He is the Editor of The Journal-Enterprise newspaper in Providence — a sister publication of The Progress.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.