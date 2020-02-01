Madisonville-North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central High School will be competing in the largest high school cheerleading competition in the country.
The athletes will travel to Orlando, Florida Feb. 7-9 to compete in a three-day competition in hopes of capturing a National Championship.
Madisonville-North Hopkins is continuing their tradition of dominance in hopes of reaching their first national title in school history. Madisonville has continuously presented a strong showing year after year at UCA Nationals and this year is no exception, hoping to best their highest placements of 3rd Place in 2009 and 5th Place in 2017 in the Small Varsity Division II division.
Hopkins County Central is making their first appearance in school history at the National High School Cheerleading Championships this season. They will be competing in the Super Varsity Game Day Division II division in hopes of capping off a successful season and making school history.
Both teams will be hosting a community showcase to preview their 2020 UCA Nationals routines on Feb. 3 at Hopkins County Central High School. Doors open at 7 pm and performances will begin for the teams at 7:30 pm.
Please come out and show your support for both the Maroons and Storm on their journey to bring a National Championship home to Hopkins County.
