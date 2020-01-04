Newman provides committed approach

Allow me to introduce you to Natasha Newman, a Chronic Care Navigator for Owensboro Health who has practiced as an registered nurse for 18 years.
"I was called to become a nurse because of my grandmother," she said. "She always saw the best in people and always tried to help however she could. I wanted people to feel safe and supported in sometimes intense or scary situations."
Natasha said has worked in Hopkins County for one year, and her daily routine consists of contacting patients to obtain updates on their health and assist with needs such as medication management, personal goals and individualized care plans. She helps to establish a relationship with patients and attempts to answer any questions they may have.
"I also forward our conversation highlights on to the patient's personal physician for further input," she said. "I discuss the patient's needs and concerns by asking clarifying questions and then communicate back to the patient."
When asked about rewarding experiences with patients, Natasha said she has encountered many patients that just needed someone to listen.
"I have helped patients to decrease their utilization of urgent care facilities by being available to answer questions," she said. "I have had a few patients remark on how helpful the Chronic Care Navigator services have been. One patient in particular calls several times a week to give updates and asks about my family in return. I feel I have been blessed to have helped patients, most of whom I have never met in person."
Natasha said she feels she makes a difference because she can see the changes in patients each month. Some patients are more compliant than others, but she said she makes herself available to all of them.
"I feel like having someone to listen to you is sometimes as important as a physical exam," she said. "You can gather a lot from a conversation with a patient and sometimes become aware of unspoken needs."
Natasha offered the following advice for patients.
"Every person can take an active role in their health by making healthy life choices and routinely being seen by healthcare professionals," she said. "These are key factors in living a healthy lifestyle. Enjoy your health and make your New Year Resolutions be healthy ones."
Dr. Mark Tackett said Natasha is an essential part of the Owensboro Health care team in this region.
"She has a passion for engaging those who have multiple medical problems," Tackett said. "She keeps up with how patients are doing between visits. Participants in the chronic care management program can call Natasha if health problems come up and they need someone to listen and help them form a plan. We want patients who have multiple problems to know that this is their medical home. Natasha is committed reaching out and navigating through whatever health care issues patients are dealing with.
"Access to Care Navigators like Natasha increases patient involvement in their care and can help prevent unnecessary office and ER visits," he added. "The Owensboro Health patients and providers in Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Henderson County are fortunate to have her on our team."
