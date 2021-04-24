More than 216,000 students, faculty and staff in Maryland’s state university system will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before returning to campuses in the fall, the system’s chancellor said Friday.
Eleven public universities in the state system, including the flagship campus in College Park, have joined an expanding list of schools requiring students to be inoculated for the fall semester.
But, unlike orders seen at some other campuses, the directive in Maryland also applies to faculty. The measure is one of the strongest pro-mandate stances yet among public universities.
“Last week, I said that mandating a coronavirus vaccine is a reasonable and necessary means of preventing spread of the disease,” Jay Perman, chancellor of the University System of Maryland, told the board of regents. “I’ll go one better: Mandating a coronavirus vaccine is the most effective strategy we have, especially as we try to reach herd immunity. It’s not just one tool in this fight; it’s our best tool. And one I believe is critical to our safe return to campus.”
The Maryland system’s move signaled the potential emergence of a divide among public universities: those that will require coronavirus vaccines and those that will merely encourage them.
That divide, if it occurs, may follow familiar social and political patterns. So far, it appears that no flagship universities in states that President Donald Trump carried last year in his reelection bid have announced a vaccine mandate.
The Chronicle of Higher Education, which is tracking the issue, listed as of Friday several state systems and public universities with coronavirus vaccine mandates for the fall. Among them: Rutgers University in New Jersey, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, the University of California System and the California State University System. The two California systems said they are planning mandates on the condition that any of the coronavirus vaccines secure full approval from the Food and Drug Administration and that there are no supply shortages.
The mandate movement is growing faster in the private sector. The Chronicle listed more than 60 private colleges and universities with mandates, including most of the Ivy League.
At the moment, many public universities are still sorting through legal issues. The University of Virginia is a prime example.
“We also recognize that many in our community are wondering whether we will take the step that other institutions have and require members of our community to be fully vaccinated before the start of the fall term,” U-Va.’s provost, Liz Magill, and chief operating officer, JJ Davis, wrote Thursday in a message to the campus. “We are working with medical experts and legal advisers on that important question and will make an announcement at a future date, as soon as that process is complete.”
Others have been more direct. Morgan State University, a public historically Black institution outside of Maryland’s state system, will require returning students and employees to have their vaccines by Aug. 1, officials announced Friday.
But, no matter their stance on requirements, nearly all higher education leaders firmly support coronavirus vaccination.
“With vaccines, there’s science and there’s data,” said Peter McDonough, vice president and general counsel of the American Council on Education, which represents college and university presidents. “And it’s pretty darn strong.”
McDonough said that college presidents are considering carefully the legal and political ramifications of the choices they make. Some will feel free to take a strong position in favor of mandates. Some will not.
What they don’t want, McDonough said, is to get bogged down in a debate that hinders vaccinations. By pressing for a requirement in some places that would be skeptical of such a move, college leaders might perceive that they’re fighting what McDonough called “the wrong war.”
Whatever the means, McDonough said, the goal is promoting public health.
“It’s about comfort, confidence and as many shots in arms as possible,” he said.
