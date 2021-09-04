September is National Library Card Sign-up Month — a time when the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual resources and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. HCMPL, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community.
To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.publiclibrary.org. This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month.
In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. During September, HCMPL will host Library Card Sign-up activities: Free Library Cards & Replacement Cards, as well as Fine Free Fridays in September.
Also happening at the library this month is Fine Free Fridays — Library patrons with outstanding fines are invited to leap back into the library during Fine Free Fridays in September at HCMPL. Fridays are now fine free at HCMPL. Overdue fines will be waived for items returned on Fridays. Items must be in good condition, and this does not include replacement frees for lost or damaged items. Lastly, this does not include prior overdue or lost item fees.
Another awesome resource we are bringing to you in September is Contactless Homebound Delivery. Starting Sept. 13, HCMPL will begin offering contactless homebound delivery for those who can not get out due to COVID-19 or other physical or medical conditions. Find the online book request form on publiclibrary.org, message a staff member through Facebook Messenger, or call during regular hours to speak to a staff member for more information on this new resource.
We also still have our Mini-Auction going on in the center of the library at our Main Branch. If you, like us, have missed the fun of our Annual Auction, come check out our Mini-Auction for a little taste of nostalgia. Each month, we are putting items up for bid we think you will love.
This month’s items include: a covered porch swing, a glass coffee table, several plant stands, Fall themed signs and décor, a blood pressure cuff, outdoor games and a spa box complete with massager, makeup brushes and a light up vanity mirror. The drawing for these items will be on Sept. 30 so don’t delay in getting your bids in.
Lastly, HCMPL will be participating in Banned Books Week. Banned Book Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2) is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, it spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.
It brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.
This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” Sharing stories important to us means sharing a part of ourselves. Books reach across boundaries and build connections between readers. Censorship, on the other hand, creates barriers.
Thank you for joining me in discussing our September here at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. We hope to see you soon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.