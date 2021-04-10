Gregory Pratt, a student in the physical therapist assistant program at Madisonville Community College, has been named a 2021 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.
The scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Professor Stephanie Taylor, coordinator of the physical therapist assistant program, said this of Pratt’s recognition, “Throughout the PTA program, Greg has consistently displayed a positive attitude no matter the challenge. He has an abundance of enthusiasm, a strong drive to learn, and is always willing to help those around him. He has excelled academically and clinically which is not an easy task given the rigor of the program. In addition, he has utilized his effective leadership skills in his role as the MCC PTA Club student organization president.”
New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,000 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state.
“We congratulate Gregory for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize his outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for students to succeed as they prepare to enter the workforce and for putting college completion within reach.”
— The Messenger staff
