Madisonville Community College has been ranked as the second best community college in Kentucky by the website bestcolleges.com.
In determining the rankings, bestcolleges.com reviewed and evaluated student completion, persistence, and transfer data available through the National Center for Education Statistics and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.
Additional factors included college affordability and the %age of students who took student loans to help fund their education.
“We are honored to be recognized for our outcomes for students,” said Dr. Cindy Kelley, president of Madisonville Community College. “The faculty and staff work so hard to make sure students stay enrolled and graduate on time. With all the scholarships and support we offer, students kind truly find a better life at MCC.”
