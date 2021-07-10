Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library’s Summer of Fun is well underway. Thank you to everyone who joined us as we welcomed back Animal Tales to the City Park last month. We met marsupials, scorpions, the cutest hare ever, and even a cousin to a lemur.
Our next Summer Reading Program is this week. On Saturday, July 17 from 4 to 6 p,m, come to the main branch of HCMPL and enjoy some book bingo with us. Participants can sit in the comfort of their own cars or bring camping chairs to sit in parking spaces. We will be handing out Bingo Kits with bingo sheets, bingo markers and bottled water.
If you get a bingo, you win a book. Ms. Shanna will have a ton of choices for all ages set out on tables for you to choose the very best one. As an added treat, we will have Dibby’s Ice Cream Truck on hand giving away free ice cream while supplies last. Dawson Springs Branch Library is hosting their own Book Bingo on Friday, July 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dibby’s Ice Cream will also be available and free to participants while supplies last.
Just a reminder — Summer Reading is still going strong. We have received hundreds of bingo sheets from patrons in the last month, and very much look forward to receiving more and more.
Looking for crafts to do? Every week, stop by either library location for a special-themed Grab and Go bag. Each week features a different craft for at-home summer fun. Want to win some awesome prizes? Turn in your bingo sheets. The more you turn in, the higher your chance is to win. Last day to turn in completed bingo sheets at either library location is Saturday, July 31 by 3 p.m.
