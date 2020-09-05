Cole & Durham Insurance, A Lawton Insurance Agency, retains its Best Practices status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States.
This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and Study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The agency was nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where over 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2019, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
“It’s an honor to be selected, for the eighth consecutive year, as one of the top performing Agency’s in the Country and one of only eight in Kentucky,” says Ross Richey, Lawton Insurance president and CEO. “This is really a credit to our staff, their dedication and tireless efforts to serve our most valuable Asset, our Clients. It’s truly a team effort at Cole & Durham and we never lose sight of the fact that people have many choices when it comes to where they spend their insurance dollars.”.
The Lawton Insurance agency was founded in 1899 and has grown to become one of the largest privately owned, full-service insurance agencies in Kentucky.
