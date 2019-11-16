Photos submitted by Warrena J. Barnerd
A beautiful day and large crowds combined for a memorable 2019 Veterans Day Parade in Madisonville. The 55th annual parade down Main Street had 93 entries. In addition to the parade, there was an unveiling of a "battle cross" that now stands at the Veterans Memorial. Those pictured include the float from the local American Legion Post, the Madisonville Marching Maroons and members of the Madisonville North Hopkins ROTC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.