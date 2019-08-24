Words matter, dear reader. The world is listening. I cherish those writers or speakers or preachers who can choose just the right word or place words together in just the right juxtaposition to create magic on a page or in a speech or from a pulpit.
Words matter because they can help or lead or hurt. Jefferson wrote "All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." Lincoln uplifted during a time of war in the Gettysburg Address, speaking of "a new birth of freedom." Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that he did not live to see come to fruition. Writers of literature can uplift as well.
Wendell Berry can do that. Jane Austen perfected the art. Charles Dickens, though long dead, still has the power to make me laugh while reading one page, or make my spirit soar while reading another. Trollope follows close behind.
Still the best writer of history I know was the non-academic, Barbara Tuchman. The best memoir I've ever read is "The Tender Bar" by J. R. Moehringer, but Thomas Merton's "The Seven Storey Mountain" follows close behind.
In Kentucky, no one was more eloquent or more convincing than Harry Caudill and James Still when writing about their beloved eastern Kentucky mountains. No one has brought Kentucky history to life better than the late Dr. Thomas D. Clark or the State Historian, Dr. James C. Klotter.
In Kentucky poetry, my pick is David McCombs although he now writes out of Fayetteville, Arkansas. In Tennessee, it is hard to imagine a better writer of history than Dr. Paul Conkin, the biographer of not a person, but of an institution, Vanderbilt University. And the writings of the late Phyllis Tickle from her farm just north of Memphis never fail to move me, whether she is writing memoir or an elegant prayer manual.
Norman Maclean did not begin to publish words on a page until he reached his seventies and even then he used words sparingly, writing essays or "novelettes," rather than long novels. His most famous piece ends with this: "Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it. The river was cut by the world's great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time. On some of the rocks are timeless raindrops. Under the rocks are the words, and some of the words are theirs. I am haunted by waters." It is hard to find a more moving passage of literature about words.
Ernest Hemingway could move readers by using words sparingly. Someone asked Hemingway if he
could write a novel using only six words. This was the great writer's offering: "For sale. Baby shoes. Never worn."
The spoken word can also be used to destroy. For hate. Hate speech runs rampant in our society today, and is even used by our leadership for political purposes.
Even a very few words, placed correctly on a page or spoken with care, can instead reveal a whole universe of love or longing. Even the Christ child was described as "the Word." St. John opens his Gospel with these poignant words about the Word: "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God."
And then later in verse 14: "And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth." And so, the apostle used words sparingly to present the Gospel story for which Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas. Only a few words about the Word. Full of grace and truth.
Words matter, dear reader. The world is listening.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. He graduated from Webster County High School and played basketball at Belmont University. He received a PhD in History at the University of Kentucky. Duane taught at Madisonville Community College before going to Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and he recently retired from the Department of History at Murray State University. He is looking forward to bringing his "Home and Away" column to the Madisonville Messenger. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu
