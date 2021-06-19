The presidency of the country’s second Catholic president is revealing deep divisions among the country’s bishops, and one after another appeared Thursday at their annual meeting to say their fraternity is now at a crossroads — although they disagree on what type of juncture they face and why.
The ballot question on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ agenda this week seemed basic: Should the conference’s doctrine committee create a draft document about the meaning of the Eucharist, the bread-and-wine rite at the heart of Communion?
But embedded in it were explosive, profound differences about theology, pastoring, human nature and a very political backdrop that set off a rare public show of division among the bishops that stretched for 2 ½ hours. One bishop said the men were meeting at a time of “historic opportunity.” Another said he could not recall a moment like this in 30 years. Yet another said the bishops’ afternoon discussion was the most robust discussion in a decade.
At midday Friday, the USCCB was scheduled to release the results of the vote, which pits bishops who feel that a Catholic president who supports abortion rights and receives Communion is an urgent scandal against those who see a church struggling to excite and attract adherents and who want to focus on welcoming people home, especially after a pandemic-year away. Some felt they could fit in the middle.
Each side said the other was jeopardizing the church’s reputation. Normally, the men meet for three days each June in a huge Baltimore ballroom, but this year (like last year) they were spread across the country, addressing one another virtually.
“Our credibility is on the line.... The eyes of the whole country are on us. If we don’t act courageously, clearly and convincingly on this core Catholic value, how can we expect to be taken seriously on another matter?” asked San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. He was among the members who urged the creation of the document, an idea that grew from Joe Biden’s election in November and concern about the image of him receiving Communion at Mass each week.
But San Diego Archbishop Robert McElroy said the threat was the vote — which would link a politician, their policy position and the Eucharist, considered the heart of Catholic worship.
“The Eucharist itself will be a tool in vicious partisan turmoil. It will be impossible to prevent its weaponization, even if everyone wants to do so,” he said. “Once we legitimize public-policy-based exclusion ... we’ll invite all political animosity into the heart of the Eucharistic celebration.”
A document that so elevates the sinfulness of an abortion policy — not a personal viewpoint, as Biden says he personally accepts the church’s teaching on the topic — McElroy argued, would fatally undermine the bishops’ ability to speak on other things, “including the condemnation of poverty, racism and environmental destruction.”
The bishops spoke emotionally about their desire to be unified, and how much they all treasure the Eucharist, which Catholicism teaches brings God literally to worshipers who have prepared by examining their sins, confessing periodically and fasting. Yet their appearances raised starkly different perspectives. Does a good Catholic priest focus on sin and repentance or first inclusion? Elevate abortion above everything else or not? Is it a priest’s job to assess policy solutions to a sin or stick to teaching theology?
The bishops have talked for several years about reviving interest in the sacrament of the Eucharist. But when Biden was elected last fall, the USCCB created a working group to deal with what its president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, said was the “problem” of Biden and his policies on abortion and LGBT protections. That working group recommended that the conference produce a document on “Eucharistic consistency.” Some bishops worried right away about the aims of such a group; others celebrated it.
Biden himself, while he attends Mass weekly, has not spoken much since taking office about his faith and how it impacts his policy views, including on abortion. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.
The prospect of creating a document on the “meaning” of the Eucharist has kept the issue simmering.
“I think it’s the time to clarify, to speak the truth — and why? Because we are shepherds and teachers, and I believe if we don’t do it, we have failed. We don’t want to issue a document entitled, ‘We agree to disagree.’ Our integrity is at stake,” said Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane.
Kathleen Cummings, a historian at the University of Notre Dame who runs the school’s Center for the Study of American Catholicism, said the U.S. Catholic Church for many decades was defined more by questions of how and whether Catholicism — then mostly a faith of immigrants — could fit into America. Questions of being outsiders united them more, she said.
But in recent decades, with the complete integration and rising power of Catholics in America, along with the sexual revolution, the divisions became more internal. And they have been building.
“’Us against them’ — it worked for unity. Now it’s us against us,” she said.
In addition to disagreement about issues, another sentiment was on display Thursday: distrust.
The bishops who want to create the document offered conflicting answers on whether its purpose was to primarily restate church teachings on the Eucharist, and thus reinvite people back to its beauty, or whether it might focus on Catholic politicians or abortion.
Bishops who oppose creating the document cited past statements Thursday showing that some appeared to want something akin to a national policy on more definitive norms about who is excluded from Communion.
“I see a discrepancy, in what it is intended to do, and repeated interventions that it’s about a Catholic president,” said Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Ky.
But the bishops who want the document, including the head of the doctrine committee, said they had let go of the idea of something like a policy.
Catholic law gives the power to decide such things to each bishop. The USCCB is more of an industry group and doesn’t have the authority to mandate or even teach without two-thirds agreement and approval from the Vatican, said Nicolas Cafardi, a prominent canon lawyer and former dean of Duquesne University.
“The bishops have a right to promote Catholic morals, but what they don’t have a right to do is to tell politicians which laws are necessary to enforce those morals,” he said. “They’ve left the grounds of: ‘What’s the best way to handle the problem?’ They say the only way to fight this is to make abortion unavailable. You just changed gears.”
Cafardi added: “I think our president is pro-life because he favors laws that will make abortion much less likely, and they miss the sophistication of that.”
Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who leads Washington’s archdiocese and has stated that his priests would not deny Biden Communion, said a document on such a sensitive topic needs more time and discussion.
“The choice before us at this moment is either we pursue a path of strengthening unity or settle for a document that will not bring unity but will very well further damage it,” he said.
