Ever meet someone whose life takes an amazing and refreshing turn? Let me introduce you to Kelly Bearden. Take time out to listen to her marvelous story.
“In Jan. 2019, I was listening to a message on how God has placed a hidden treasure within us all and we need to realize the potential within ourselves to be more and do more,” Bearden said. “It wasn’t until weeks later that the words ‘hidden treasure’ resonated loudly in my heart.
“On Feb. 10, 2019, my husband, Clint, and I were completely in shock when we learned of my pregnancy after having a tubal two years earlier,” she added. “I am a planner and having another child at the age of 39 was not in my plans.”
Bearden said the news was followed by some understandable panic.
“My first thought I had was an ectopic pregnancy, which can be life threatening,” she said.
According to the National Institute of Health’s website, evidence suggests that sterilization fails in 0.13-1.3% of sterilization procedures and of these, 15-33% will be ectopic pregnancies. Tubal sterilization is highly effective but can fail.
The couple went straight to the hospital on that Sunday morning. The doctor found a gestational sac in the uterus but it was empty. The couple was told it could be one of three things... a blighted ovum, a pseudo sac due to an ectopic pregnancy, or it could be a viable pregnancy that was just too early to see.
“We waited one week — which seemed like a year — and we went back for another ultrasound,” she said. “At that appointment, we saw a baby and a heartbeat”
Bearden said to say she was shocked would have been an understatement.
“I could not understand how this happened,” she said. “My mind and body was telling me I was too old for this. But God reminded me that against all odds, He placed this tiny ‘hidden treasure’ within me.”
On Sept. 26, 2019, Clint and Kelly welcomed the miracle baby, John Luke, into the world.
“When I look into his sweet face, I am reminded, no matter what situation I might find myself in, God still works miracles and I should never give up hope because His ways are far greater than mine. And for that I am so grateful,” she said.
Bearden hopes her story is an encouragement to whoever needs to know that God can make a way where there seems to be no way.
“He can split the sea and cause you to walk on dry land. He can fight your giant and give you victory. He can calm your storm and whisper peace into your heart. Just like my hidden treasure, God is working in your situation. He’s doing something that you can’t even see it right now,” Bearden said.
Bearden works full time as finance director at Hopkins County Family YMCA. The Beardens have three children — Josiah, 7, Reese, 3 and John Luke, 4 months old.
