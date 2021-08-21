Madisonville Community College is ranked the No. 1 community college in the state by personal finance website, WalletHub.com.
Wallet Hub ranked over 650 community colleges throughout the country to determine which offered the best education while maintaining cost-efficiency. Colleges were evaluated on 19 total metrics across three key success indicators: cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our student learning outcomes and the financial value we provide at MCC,” said Dr. Cindy Kelley, president of Madisonville Community College. “The faculty and staff at MCC are committed champions for student success and our goal is to give our students a chance at a better life.”
Madisonville Community College was also ranked 138th in the nation.
