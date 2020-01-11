Unsung Heroes of Hopkins County

Meet Sylvester "Sly" Johnson, 44, of Greenville who has been employed with the local Cracker Barrel restaurant for the past 12 years.
Born in Bloomington Indiana, Johnson also serves on the Greenville City Council in Muhlenberg County.
"I won last election back in November," he said. "I love serving people. What made me start work at Cracker Barrel was because of the great benefits and the great managers that are there, and the great working crew of people that are there. The people that I serve are wonderful customers that motivate me every day of my life."
Johnson said Cracker Barrel has provided a great opportunity for him.
"I enjoy my job and would love to say if anybody out there that needs a good job, come apply," he said.
Recently, Johnson said he was working and didn't have a particular table in his area -- but a mother and her little boy had just gotten done playing a soccer game.
"He had scored two or three goals that day, and they decided to reward him by bringing him to Cracker Barrel. "I wanted to do something special for the people and for the little boy and his sister by throwing out something special," said Sly. "We gave both of them a sucker, and you just should have seen the smile and joy that brought to those kids' faces," said Johnson. "That really made my day, even though I didn't serve them. I put on Facebook about how joyful and rewarding it was for them and for me to give suckers. I love seeing the smile on my customers' faces because we do little things like that. They tell others and others come in and they can see how great things are here."
Johnson said giving great service and going above and beyond has made somewhat recognizable in Madisonville and Hopkins County or even Muhlenberg County.
"By providing good service it makes me look good to my
management team to to show that I can go the extra mile," he said. "My customers are number one in my life You never know what kind of day your customer may be having. They may come in having a bad day, but when you tell them that you love them or that you're thinking about them and give them a hug or just tell him Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas, we're always brightening up your day. I can see when my customers are having a bad day, and I always like to go just say have a blessed day and come back and see us.
Giving great customer service is always a goal for Johnson.
"I want to make sure that when you come out to Cracker Barrel, that you get great service. I've always loved serving and that's what I want to continue doing."
