Unsung Heroes of Hopkins County

Matt Browning, 41, serves as a lieutenant with the Madisonville Fire Department and has been a firefighter/EMT for seven years.
A lifelong resident of Madisonville, Browning said he felt he was called to be a firefighter.
"I wanted to do something that I could be proud of," he said. "I enjoy helping people and making a difference. This job would allow me to accomplish those goals."
Browning took some time to share with The Messenger the ins and outs of his job.
Daily routine
"My daily routine starts with making sure my crew is prepared and ready to respond to any call that we may receive. We spend a lot of the day training for fire calls, car wrecks, medical calls, and many other emergencies. Our job on a daily basis is to stay prepared," he said.
Rewarding experiences
"I have had many rewarding experiences at the fire department. It is rewarding
anytime we are able to save someone from having a worse day than they already have and that ranges from saving a kitten from out of a tree to being able to keep someone from losing their life," he explained. "My most rewarding experience is having all my training come back to me on the scene and knowing an individual would be dead if I wasn't prepared. When I was actually involved in keeping a person alive, I felt like all the hours of training paid off."
Extra Mile
"I feel like all of the fire department always tries to go the extra mile. We take pride and ownership in what we do and always go above and beyond our job description," Browning said.
Biggest Danger
"Our biggest danger on the job is being in a house fire. A house fire is not like what you see on TV where someone's sea shed is burning. You are entering an extremely hot atmosphere carrying a heavy hose while blinded by smoke. In this circumstance you have to rely on your training and your partner to prevent being hurt or killed," said Browning.
Safety Tip
"A fire safety tip would be to check your smoke alarms and change the batteries every six(6) months. It is something I took for granted before I started at the fire department but I have seen where it can save a life," he said.
A big debt of gratitude is owed to Lieutenant Browning and to the Madisonville Fire Department for the difference that is being made. Thank you for all you do.
