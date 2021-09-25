Madisonville Community College is now offering a 16-week legal nurse consultant certificate program completely online, with classes beginning Jan. 10, 2022.
Legal nurse consultants are registered nurses who provide expert consultation to attorneys about court cases involving medical issues. These professionals have strong skills in clinical nursing practice and fulfill a valuable role in legal cases by connecting the legal process, healthcare process, and patient outcomes.
Enrollment for the legal nurse consultant certificate program will begin October 15. Prospective students must have an active registered nurse license to register. The tuition for the program is $537 plus a class fee and textbook. For more information, contact Kay Hawkins at (270) 824-8610 or email: kay.haw kins@kctcs.edu.
