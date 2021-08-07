The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has a total of 10 employees from both the Main Branch and the Dawson Springs Branch. I thought it would be a fun idea to interview HCMPL staff so you, the reader, could get to know us all a little bit better. Today, we are chatting with Sharon Gibbs.
What is your position at HCMPL & how long have you worked here?I am Adult Collection Development Coordinator/Administrative Assistant and I have been here 23 years.
How would you describe your role in the library?I handle the Adult collection of books and audiobooks. I do most of the ordering. I catalog and cover new books once they arrive at the library. I am responsible for the Main Branch’s inventory and I spearhead the monthly financials. I am in charge of fundraising.
I have ran the Silent Auction for 11 years, and hope to see it’s return next spring. Jail and Bail is another fundraising program I am particularly proud of. Next fall, we are looking forward to having our First Annual Chili and Soup Luncheon. Right now you can come into the library and bid on our Mini Auction items including a swing, a glider and several gift baskets. Come check it out and get in on the action.
What do you wish people knew about HCMPL?How much the staff and I appreciate our patrons showing their support through these past few months. Your patience and support mean the world to us.
What do you like best about your job?When someone comes in and they want a book and I’m able to provide that book for them — it makes my day. I love ordering books and cataloging them and matching the perfect book with the right person.
What are you passionate about?My family and supporting the library.
When you’re not reading, what are you doing?Spending time with my family and friends.
Libraries are constantly evolving. What are some things you would like to see happen at HCMPL?I would love to see the outside of the library get a facelift. We want our outside to match our insides.
If you had any one superpower, what would you choose?I love Wonder Woman, so I would definitely want her superpowers. And her invisible spaceship.
Tell us about one book you really love?The Best of Me by Nicholas Sparks.
What are you reading (or what was the last book you read)?Ruthless Kings MC series by K.L. Savage. If you like MC Romance, this series is great and we have the first 14 in person at HCMPL.
Thank you for joining me during this interview with HCMPL staff. Do you and Sharon have any common interests, share any love for genres/authors? Stop by the library and let her know. She would love to say hi in person.
