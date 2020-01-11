Groves honored with 'Top Caregiving Award'

Tonya Groves, nursing assistant for Hillside Center, was honored at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities' Quality Awards Banquet recently at the Galt House in Louisville with the "Top Caregiving Award."
"It is a privilege to honor Tonya with this award in caregiving for the constant attention she gives to her residents and dedication to making the facility one of the best in the state," said Lainie Brinkley, administrator. "The long term care industry is thankful and appreciative of Tonya's daily contributions to top-notch quality and care."
More than 800 long-term care providers met during the meeting, energized by general sessions challenging them with panel discussions with the ambulance association and office of inspector general, hiring and retaining quality staff, and breakout sessions on a variety of issues facing long-term care providers. Also, more than 100 vendors exhibited during the expo showcasing the latest innovations to providing quality care.
The week was capped off with the Quality Awards Banquet. The Association honored 23 facilities with the Best of Kentucky -- Nursing and Rehabilitation Award. The Top 10 Caregivers, Nurses and Supportive Care staff were also honored.
