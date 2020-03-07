Mahr Park Charitable Trust announced this week that Amanda Donnelly will be joining the Trust to develop and provide environmental and nature-based education programs, activities and field trips for Mahr Park Arboretum.
Donnelly is a service member through AmeriCorps’ Environmental Education Leadership Corps (EEL Corps). While serving at Mahr Park Arboretum, Donnelly will focus on environment, nature, outdoor play and community involvement. She will work with the staff and the community to create meaningful outdoor experiences that deepen the understanding of the natural world.
“Bringing Amanda on board through AmeriCorps allows us to enhance our programs with a qualified and knowledgeable environmental educator,” said Co-trustee Barbie Hunt. “We are eager for her to take our activities and programs to the next level while honoring the Mahr’s legacy of utilizing this land for nature-based education.”
While Donnelly’s primary role will be developing an education program, she will also collaborate with other organizations, volunteers and community groups to promote and facilitate relevant and effective environmental learning opportunities for Hopkins County.
“It’s an exciting time to be a part of Mahr Park Arboretum as they grow and develop their education programs and activities,” Donnelly said. “I am looking forward to inspiring future leaders in conservation and fostering environmental stewardship in our youth and the entire community.”
Donnelly is a 2018 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College with experience in animal education. She will be working at Mahr Park Arboretum through Aug. 31.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.