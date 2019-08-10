Travel Cats 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Jasper makes a 1,000-piece puzzle even more difficult on the porch of the vacation home in Dewey Beach, Del. MUST CREDIT: David Grimm David Grimm Jezebel relaxes on a bed at the Dewey Beach, Del., vacation home. MUST CREDIT: David Grimm David Grimm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Create Event Upcoming Events Aug 17 Breaking Bread Sat, Aug 17, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan tracing actor Wayne's history in MadisonvilleRuth E. Parker AshbyLoch Mary Reservoir dam at risk, inspectors deemAthon HopsonBarbara Ann DavisSchool board combats teacher shortageEarlington tackling abandoned propertiesConcerts costs exceed city's expectationsDoyal BrasherCharles G. Branson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's e-Edition Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView Today's Poll Do you think the lack of civility in politics today is a serious problem? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.