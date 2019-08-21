Golden Games winners

On Friday, July 19, the residents at Redbank's Colonial-Terrace in Sebree participated in the inaugural "Golden Games" at the Community Baptist Church in Henderson. Some of the games played were the javelin throw, washers, corn hole, balloon pump relay, beachball volleyball and nerf target. Colonial Terrace won the traveling trophy. Bringing home medals were Jackie Klopfer, Gene Quisenberry, Amanda Reel, Betty Taylor and Mike Watson. Don Groves served as honorary cheerleader. Pictured are, front row, left to right, Amanda Reel, Don Groves, Betty Taylor and Paul Quisenberry. Back row, left to right, are Jaye Ashby, Jackie Klopfer, Marcia Jackson, Cathy Ashby, Katlyn Hook, Mike Watson, Crystal Littlepage, Coleton Tompkins and Tammy Tompkins.
