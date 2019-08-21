Golden Games winners

Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.