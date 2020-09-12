Madisonville Community College is excited to announce that Adrianna Garrity, of Madisonville, was named the Outstanding Student of the Year for 2020.
The faculty and staff at the college select an outstanding graduate from the students completing an associate degree during the academic year. Factors for consideration include performance in the classroom, campus involvement, leadership, honors, and community activities. Finalists for the award included Garrity, Jonathan Johnson of Central City, Jenna Mitchell of Elizabethtown, Brittany Spriggs of Madisonville, and Mallie Turnier of Madisonville.
Garrity was awarded dual degrees in May. She completed the associate in applied science in physical therapist assistant (PTA) as well as the associate in science degree. While on campus, she served as the Vice-President of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society for the Health Campus. Garrity was selected the outstanding PTA student and was an active member of the PTA student club. Her community involvement included tutoring students at The Learning Center.
