I sure hope we can work through the next year together. The key here is “work.” It is one thing to have an ideal, it is another to work toward it with others.
By “work” here I mean doing something constructive that expresses that ideal in a positive way. When one is working at something meaningful (paid or not), blame recedes.
As a simple example, if I have a hammer in my hand and there is a nail that needs driving, the best use of my skill and the tool I have is to drive the nail. I could complain about all the others who could have done it before me but that would be ridiculous because I am the one standing there in front of the nail. I could throw the hammer on the ground and refuse because I was destined for greater things, but that, too, would be ridiculous. If I have skill, I can drive the nail in one or two strikes. If I have less skill, it may take me a minute. I have witnessed both, and both are productive. When those of lesser skill work beside those of greater skill, everyone learns something, and the work gets done.
It is also necessary for people to be given the opportunity to work. There are a few programs that require those on state benefit to do something for their community. This adds dignity and pride in accomplishment for people who have fallen into difficult circumstances. To dole out funds and goods with no demands creates trouble for all of us. Entitlement and resentment build and those who may be most in need of a sense of accomplishment and learning of skills are denied.
It is neither American nor Christian (and those are not the same thing in most cases) to say to any person or group of people, “This is your lot, and this is what I will give you (stay put).” Most of us are not born “lazy.” But we can be taught that we do not matter and whatever we do makes little difference. While policy is important, this is not a problem that can be solved by national politics, but by communities deciding to honor all people in their towns and cities by giving opportunities to all. That will take some work.
It is Labor Day this Monday and honoring those who work with their hands by making and building the things we need and use, is one of our most overlooked national days.
G.K. Chesterton in his apology Orthodoxy, pays great respect to those who work with their hands. “I have first to say, therefore, that if I have had a bias, it was always a bias in favor of democracy, and therefore of tradition. Before we come to any theoretic or logical beginnings I am content to allow for that personal equation; I have always been more inclined to believe the ruck of hard-working people than to believe that special and troublesome literary class to which I belong. I prefer even the fancies and prejudices of the people who see life from the inside to the clearest demonstrations of the people who see life from the outside.”
It will be those who do work that will see us through the next few months and years. Not those who point fingers and blame others. Not those intent on destroying or antagonizing the “other side.” If you believe in something, demonstrate that belief by doing work that corresponds to that belief. If it is good, others will join you.
At the beginning of the same chapter, Chesterton expresses his faith in ideals and those who work toward them. “They [the wise businessmen] said that I should lose my ideals and begin to believe in the methods of practical politicians. Now, I have not lost my ideals in the least; my faith in fundamentals is exactly what it always was. What I have lost is my old childlike faith in practical politics. I am still as much concerned as ever about the Battle of Armageddon; but I am not so much concerned about the General Election. As a babe I leapt up on my mother’s knee at the mere mention of it. No; the vision is always solid and reliable. The vision is always a fact. It is the reality that is often a fraud. As much as I ever did, more than I ever did, I believe in Liberalism. But there was a rosy time of innocence when I believed in Liberals.”
You fill in the political leaning of your choice here. The point is still valid. Keep up the good work.
