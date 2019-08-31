Calling all singers. The Madisonville Community College invites all area vocalists to be a part of the MCC Singers, directed by Lynn Curtis, for the 2019/20 Season. In its 20th year, the choir, made up of area musicians, will perform two concerts this academic year. The Fall rehearsals are devoted to preparing for the annual community Christmas show - this year titled Christmas Time is Here! and will be presented on Dec. 6.
This concert will offer choir members opportunities for solos, ensemble work, and the experience of making choral music with a choir of approximately 50 experienced musicians. No audition is necessary and no membership fees. The only requirement is a love of choral singing and a commitment to the fun rehearsals and performances. The rehearsals, beginning on September 10th, are held weekly on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in room C90 in the John Grey Building. For more info, please call Toby at 270- 824-8652
