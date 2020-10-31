Hopkins County high school students are invited to participate in an Essay Contest organized as part of Hopkins County’s 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
The theme is “Empowering the Dream — The Fierce Urgency of Now.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of “the fierce urgency of now” on more than one occasion. In a 1967 address at New York City’s Riverside Church, he said, “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history there is such a thing as being too late.” Students are asked to reflect on how Dr. King’s idea inspires them to action in today’s world.
The contest is open to all high school students enrolled in Hopkins County schools. It is sponsored by the Hopkins County King Celebration Committee, which is chaired by Tim W. Thomas, a commissioner on the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.
Entries are due to their school curriculum coordinator by Dec. 4. An overall winner in the Essay contest will receive a plaque. Also, the top three entries will receive prizes. Award winners will be honored during the virtual celebration on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. Contest guidelines and entry forms are posted on the Hopkins County Schools website, www.hopkins.kyschools.us, under the Programs tab.
For more information, please contact Lori Harrison with Hopkins County Schools at lori.harrison@hopkins.kyschools.us or 270-825-6000 or Rick Welch at cougar97_98@yahoo.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.