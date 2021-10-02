The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has a total of 10 employees from both the Main Branch and the Dawson Springs Branch, and several volunteers from the Friends of the Library. I thought it would be a fun idea to interview staff so you, the reader, could get to know us all a little bit better.
Today, we are chatting with Fallon Fulkerson.
What is your position at HCMPL and how long have you been there?
My name is Fallon Fulkerson, I am the Vice President of the Friends of the Library, and have been involved for four years.
How would you describe your role in the library?
I assist the friends of the library Facebook page and help out with marketing and events at the library when needed.
What do you wish people knew about HCMPL?
The library is so much more than just a stack of books. It is a place where creativity and imagination can flourish, education is offered freely, and is a quiet refuge for our community. Technology, literature, and programs offer our community a place and time to come together and bask in the little things. The world is messy and scary sometimes, but the library has always been a safe place full of joy.
What do you like best about your job?
I typically have a lot on my plate, but being directly involved in assisting the library means that I get to know everything that’s going on. It’s kind of a selfish reason I guess, but I love all of the programs our Library has. Being involved means I don’t miss anything.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about my family and raising a generation that will question everything. There is so much knowledge at our fingertips, the library is a great place to access it, and we should always be in a state of learning. It makes us a better people.
When you’re not reading, what are you doing?
I homeschool my two kids, fix meals for my family, clean my house, and I really enjoy all things crafty. Crocheting, painting, writing my own stories to read, and so much more.
Libraries are constantly evolving. What are some things you would like to see happen at HCMPL?
I read once that a library had a program where you could check out people for an hour. The idea was to learn a little bit about their life and see things from someone else’s perspective. I would really enjoy the opportunity to do this. There is so much to learn from one on one contact with people who live differently.
If you had anyone super power, what would you choose?
To be able to shape shift into anything living or not. Want to know what it’s like to be a lion? Poof I’m a lion. Ever wondered what it would like to be a car? Poof I’m a mustang. Would you like to fly? Poof I’m a bird. The possibilities are endless.
What is the one book you really love?
Heidi. I’ll always love that book!
What are you reading or what was the last book you read?
I just finished the shadow and bone trilogy, and now I’m reading Jaycee Dugards first book, detailing her kidnapping and 18 years in captivity.
