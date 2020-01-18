Meet the person who founded the organization whose mission and passion is keeping Hopkins County youth on the right track. His name is Eric Logan who founded Light of Chance 14 years ago in 2005.
He started started the program to serve youth and the community through innovative arts and wellness programs.
“I started Light of Chance, Inc. to give back to our community and to surround the young people with positive people that could mentor as well as help them express themselves in a creative and healthy way,” he said.
Logan said he tries to identify “at risk” kids early.
“We work with kids from all walks of life and all socio-economic backgrounds. In Madisonville, our program is free for any kid grades 5-12. Also, we are a state-approved diversion program. Kids can be referred and/or court ordered to attend our Breathe Youth Arts Program,” he said.
In giving tips for young people, Logan said it’s all about surrounding yourself with positive people.
“Find a positive outlet to express yourself, stay away from negative things and people,” he said. “I got involved with young people because growing up in Madisonville, many people that look like me, go to college and never look back. I did not want to be another successful person from here that did not pour back into the community that helped raised me. Through Light of Chance, my family, friends, a host of volunteers, a good board, an awesome staff, and with the support of the community, I am able to give back.”
Logan said this about a rewarding experience.
“There were many rewarding experiences throughout the years,” he said. “One of the most recent was watching my first student in the Breathe Youth Arts Program, a young lady, grow from a 10-year-old, 5th grade kid, graduate from high school then attend Western Kentucky University. In retrospect, it is very humbling because that’s success.”
He said by fulfilling the program’s mission, listening to young people, understanding them, providing a platform for them to express themselves, then celebrating them — this is how to make a difference.
“I am proud for that for a second straight year, Light of Chance has provided more than a $1 million dollars of free services to the community of Madisonville.”
