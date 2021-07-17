As the Programming and Marketing Coordinator at HCMPL. I’d like to take a few minutes today to share with you and highlight some of our awesome online resources that we provide to our patrons — all free with your library card.
NewsBank consolidates current and archived information from thousands of newspaper titles, as well as newswires, web editions, blogs, videos, broadcast transcripts, business journals, periodicals, government documents and other publications. Using these online resources, researchers around the world can easily explore tens of millions of current and archived news articles and obituaries to pinpoint information from primary sources at the local, state, regional, national and international levels. NewsBank also offers online educational resources covering all sorts of academic curriculum.
Aligned with state standards and targeting all subject areas, NewsBank’s school-focused solutions include primary sources and inquiry-based projects that support learning, enhance research and help develop critical thinking skills. This mean if you have a library card, you have access to the online version of the Madisonville Messenger, among many other regional and state Newspapers.
Need more incentive to check out our Newsbank Online Resource? Here are five reasons why NewsBank belongs in your library: NewsBank provides only information from trusted sources, ensuring credible and focused search results. Deep back files deliver more local, national and international information than any news resource on the planet.
The majority of NewsBank’s information sources are unavailable elsewhere, providing unmatched opportunities for discovery. Over 12,000 searchable titles span a wide array of source types, from newspapers to blogs to newswires to videos and more. NewsBank is relied on every day by the widest range of users — from students to job seekers to genealogists to teachers at every level.
Do you or someone you know like to explore genealogy, ancestry and/or family history? Then Heritage Hub may just be a gem for your collection. You can access HeritageHub through our Newsbank Online Resource.
With Heritage Hub, explore your family history with the premier collection of U.S. obituaries and death notices for in-depth genealogical research from 1824 — today. HeritageHub helps you easily identify relatives, uncover new information and potentially unknown family members. Includes deep coverage from all 50 states, hard-to-find content from the mid 1900s, and original obituary images.
HeritageHub houses the largest and most comprehensive collection of newspaper obituaries and death notices. Extensive editorial review of all newspaper sections ensures thorough selection of obituaries for easy access. Lastly, an easy-to-use interface allows searching by name, date range, or text such as institutional name, social affiliation(s), geographic location(s), philanthropic activities, etc.
For more information about these brilliant online resources, or questions about our online resources in general, please stop by HCMPL, view our website: www.publiclibrary.org or give us a call at 270-825-2680.
