Three Madisonville Community College students recently earned top honors in the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) National Leadership Virtual Conference.
Houston Knox placed first at the state level and placed third at the national level in the business decision making competition. He also competed in Future Business Executive where he placed first at the state level and placed 12th at the national level.
Sydnie Byrum and Lauren Goodman competed in team events. They placed first at the state level and placed third at the national level with their integrated marketing project. They also competed in Hospitality Management where they placed first at the state level and fifth at the national level.
“These three students stepped up and made a tremendous effort to represent Madisonville Community College with professionalism and pride. I am so proud of not only their awards, but of their initiative,” said PBL advisor Kim Simons. “Any employer will be lucky to have these three on their team.”
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL), the largest and oldest student business organization, held its National Leadership Conference virtually this summer. Participants from across nation were in attendance for this exciting conference to sharpen their core business skills, expand their networks, and participate in more than 55 business and business-related competitive events.
