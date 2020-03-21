As your Circuit Court Clerk, I thank the citizens of Hopkins County for their patience and understanding during this difficult and challenging time. We are still doing our best to serve the public in the areas that we are able.
Citizens should note that our Driver’s License office, like all others across the state, is closed by order of the Governor’s office. However, a 90-day extension has been granted for those whose licenses expire during the time we are shut down.
Though court proceedings have been suspended except in emergency cases, our office is open to walk-in traffic and is accepting payments by credit card only. We cannot accept cash payments. We encourage citizens to pay online using our web site. Go to https://kycourts.gov/courts/clerks/Pages/default.aspx, select “Hopkins” in the dropdown box, and then click the “epay” link.
If you have questions, please call (270) 824-7501.
Thank you, and stay well.
