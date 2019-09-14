I initially wrote an article about this in 2017 while I was sitting in a hotel room in Washington, D.C., at a meeting of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Leaders program. The previous summer, I had written a grant proposal to be part of this new program and was fortunate enough to be selected as one of forty people in the initial cohort. Today, I'm going to reflect on my experience in the program and how it's led me to be doing the work I do in our community. The previous article explains what the Foundation is and about the program and my hopes for it.
It's now two years later:
I have just completed the three-year program and I can say without hesitation that I am not the same person I was when I started. The program staff did a marvelous job of putting together a curriculum designed to help us all become more effective leaders in our communities so that we could lead a transformation in health all across the country. Over those three years, our cohort physically met as a group 11 times, for a total of maybe 40 days. Those convenings were packed with all sorts of learning and development opportunities. They brought in a national leadership development company to help us discover and assess our strengths and weaknesses as leaders and to teach us the best ways to work with individuals of all different backgrounds and how to engage effectively with communities. They brought in people to talk to us about their own communities and the things they had done to overcome challenges. They assigned me an executive coach to help me hone my leadership skills. We read lots of books and had discussions about them. We did all sorts of online coursework. We wrote grants. We put together presentations and then shared them with our colleagues. We've learned how to "build our brands" and how to get our messages out to the public. We've learned the immense power of networks and how to build them. I've been in leadership positions in the military and civilian life for a long time, but I learned a great deal in those three years that I didn't know that is helping me right now to better do the work in my community that I'm going to spend the rest of my career doing.
I'm very grateful for all of that and it will serve me and, hopefully, my community, well for years to come. The leadership training made me better, but it was the other stuff I learned in this program that changed me. Our cohort is filled with a dazzling array of some of the most talented, brilliant, passionate, dedicated people I've ever met. They, and the program staff, have all become very, very special to me, mostly because of the fact that they are wonderful people, but also because they taught me more about humanity and how to find my own than I had managed to learn in the fifty years before I met them.
I met them for the first time in the fall of 2016 in Princeton, New Jersey, at a Marriott hotel, nestled in a stand of pine trees next to the headquarters of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The RWJF building is fabulous, by the way. Now,
I've been to my share of meetings and conferences, but as soon as I stepped through the door, I knew this one wasn't like any of the others. First off, it seemed like I was the oldest one there. The room looked similar to the student center at a university--full of kids. It turns out there were actually a few people older than I, and a few more about the same age, but most of my new colleagues were in their twenties and thirties. So, that was different. Most of the people in meetings I go to are older, like me. Secondly, it appeared that half or more of the people in the room weren't white. There were several Hispanics, a few Asians, and quite a number of black people. That was definitely different. Most of the people in meetings I go to are white. Also about half the room was female, which was also a little different, because most of the people in meetings I go to are men, although that can vary a bit, depending on the meeting. So, that was what I saw when I walked in. I knew I was in a different sort of group than any I'd been in before. But wait! There's more!
There's also the stuff you don't see. As I got to meet my new colleagues, I found out they were from all over everywhere, from Oregon to Alabama and New Mexico to New Jersey. Most of them were from urban places, but there were a few from rural areas, too. There were a couple gay guys. There were a couple of lesbians. There were a couple of people who I have now learned to refer to as "non-binary" meaning they didn't adhere to strict gender identities. A couple of people were, basically, anarchists. The majority of them were quite liberal. It was, as a whole, a very different group, indeed, than any in my experience. On that first day, I felt like a stranger in a strange land, which was very unusual for me. I was out of my comfort zone.
Over the course of the next three years, I was always slightly uncomfortable in this group. Part of that was just the sheer magnitude of the diversity of backgrounds, personal characteristics and philosophies. By virtue of my time in the military and my time at various universities as student and faculty, I've spent a lot of time in what I thought were diverse environments. I'd never felt any discomfort with any of it. This was different though, and it took me a couple of years to figure out why. The real issue behind my discomfort was that, even in a diverse group, I had always been part of the majority group before, and I wasn't in this one.
While I might have always been a little uncomfortable in this group, I would also make it clear that I always looked forward to getting back together with them at the next meeting like it was Christmas. Everything else aside, I liked these people a lot from the very beginning. As I mentioned, we learned a lot in our various courses and sessions and so forth, but just talking to these people, hearing their stories, and sharing our experiences was pure magic for me. For instance, one day during a session, the guys in our cohort sort of mutinied. When our session was over and we were supposed to move on to the next thing, we refused. We were all sitting around in a big circle, and we had started talking about race. Not "race" in the sense you see on the news or read about online in a sort of remote sense, but "race" in how it was part of our own lived experiences. My God, that discussion was probably the most impactful social experience I've ever been part of. The power of the stories we shared, of growing up black in Jim Crow Georgia and of growing up white in rural Kentucky, of trying to survive as a young, gay black man in Chicago during the AIDS epidemic, was staggering. It's amazing how different stories about going to the grocery with your grandma can be.
We are now, officially, alumni of the first cohort of the RWJF Culture of Health Leaders Program. At our last meeting, we all got up to say a few words about our experiences in the program. I've been speaking in public for decades, and I generally have no problem with it. However, when I stepped up to the podium to say my piece, I found I couldn't say anything. I finally got out a few words, but Lou Gehrig's farewell speech it wasn't.
If I thought we were truly at the end, I would be inconsolable. These people and the changes they have wrought upon me mean far too much to me. But we've taken steps to ensure we stay connected. I've interacted with several of my colleagues--my friends--already on a few projects that will have impact here in Hopkins County. We'll get together again as we all go forward, but they will all be with me every day as I try to do my part to build a better future in my little corner of rural Kentucky.
Michael J. Howard, PhD., is founder and director of the ARCH Community Health Coalition.
