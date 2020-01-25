Have you ever wanted to be a dedicated volunteer serving both the elderly and advocating for animals with compassion?
Meet Angie Traylor Locke who does that every single day in a faithful way.
Locke has volunteered at the Humane Society starting in Sept. 2014.
“I was an only child and both my parents taught me to value animals who could not fend for themselves,” Locke said.
Her parents taught her to love all animals. Her dad was a self-proclaimed protector of all injured, neglected, and abandoned animals.
“My daily routine looks like this. I get up in the mornings and tend to my own home animals which include my five dogs and my bird sanctuary,” she said.
When her home is secure, Locke goes to the Humane Society to volunteer four days a week.
“I help get pets adopted, play with them, and feed them,” Locke said.
She winterizes her bird sanctuary yearly for the safety and protection of the birds and squirrels.
As a volunteer at the Humane Society, she works with animals who have had no human contact. She shows the animals what real life is like and demonstrates love to the animals.
“I am always looking for a foster dog to bring into my home, which helps them acclimate to a home life environment,” she said. “It helps that animal get adopted quicker or into a rescue quicker.”
Locke also does activities outside of the shelter environment by promoting animal care, collecting pet food, and collecting donations.
“I also take my therapy Collie to local nursing homes to bring a smile to the resident’s faces,” she said.
Locke’s evening consists of continued sharing information of available animals on social media. She is also a co-administrator of a Facebook page called friends of Hopkins County Humane Society. This page brings public awareness of shelter needs.
She does all this while nurturing and caring for her own pets.
“I also care for other people’s animals that are on vacation,” Locke said. “I go into their homes, feed the animals, care for the animal’s needs, collect the homeowner’s mail, and watch their home for them.”
While maintaining this busy schedule, she takes the elderly shopping, takes them to pay bills, and to their medical appointments.
Her heart is warmed and her soul is satisfied when she knows an animal is about to go to a forever home. When a family comes in for a meet and greet with a smile on their face and a tail wags or a cat purrs and they say, “We will take this one home.”
She knows that is going to be a good day and that animal is going to have a warm, wonderful, and loving place to live.
Locke knows she makes a difference because people tell her how much they appreciate her by saying “Thank you, we could have not done this without you.”
“It’s then I know I’ve made a difference,” she said.
Locke has lived in Hopkins County all her life. She has two grown boys and two grandchildren.
“All five of my dogs are rescue animals with a story to tell... from being thrown out of a moving vehicle, to being abandoned and neglected, and being saved from a puppy mill,” she said.
If you want to adopt a forever friend or companion visit 2210 Laffoon Trail. The Humane Society is open Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9am to 5pm. The staff lunch is from noon to 1 p.m.
Compassion and inspiration have certainly found a place in Locke’s heart and soul.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.