We need more peacemakers, not just lovers of peace.

I know people who love steak, but they are thoroughly unwilling (or unable) to slaughter a cow, process it properly, and cook it to perfection. I know people who love vegetables, but if they were not available in the grocery store, they would starve. I know people that enjoy a good meal but have no idea how to make it happen. Of course, we live in an economy that takes care of those things for us. We do our part and other do theirs, either through money transaction or relationship.
But let's try this with things that are not so easily transferable. I know people who say they love equality but refuse or never learned how to practice it. What about those who crave mercy but are cruel. And what about peace. Most people would claim to love peace. We pray for it frequently, but that is not the same as being a peacemaker. It is one thing to love something and quite another to produce it.
Pope Benedict XVI, said, "Peace, however, is not merely a gift to be received: it is also a task to be undertaken."
Peaceful homes do not happen because everyone loves peace. Although that certainly does help. Peaceful homes are inhabited by people who pursue peace, and work at it. They are not always quiet, but they are emotionally safe. Peaceful homes are not aggressive but produce strong personalities able to withstand turbulence. Peaceful environments make strong, faithful, trustworthy relationships possible. We all desire peace at some level but putting in the work is hard.
Peacemakers are people of great physical courage when the time arrives. Standing between victim and perpetrator. Befriending those who are vulnerable to the violence of others. Telling truth to those who are resistant to hearing it.
The gladiatorial games of Rome were stopped in 399 A.D. because of the courage of a peacemaker and the emperor Honorius. This is what is recorded by Theodoret, Bishop of Cyrus, Syria (393-458), "Honorius, who inherited the empire of Europe, put a stop to the gladiatorial combats which had long been held at Rome. The occasion of his doing so arose from the following circumstance. A certain man of the name of Telemachus had embraced the ascetic life. He had set out from the East and for this reason had repaired to Rome. There, when the abominable spectacle was being exhibited, he went himself into the stadium, and, stepping down into the arena, endeavored to stop the men who were wielding their weapons against one another. The spectators of the slaughter were indignant and inspired by the mad fury of the demon who delights in those bloody deeds, stoned the peacemaker to death. When the admirable emperor was informed of this, he numbered Telemachus in the array of victorious martyrs, and put an end to that impious spectacle." (History XXVI)
Peacemakers do not pit one group of people against another, but rather exercise humility, patience, and wisdom. These are the people who seek to de-escalate circumstances but are unwilling to give in to the unreasonable. Occasionally a peacemaker will rise to power but will not seek it. Peacemakers may lead but not because they crave followers. They are recognizable when they walk among us.
The Scottish preacher, Alexander MacLaren (1826-1910) noted the place of the beatitude "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God." It is after all but one, and I might note just before, "Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness sake." Here is an excerpt from his Expositions.
"If we give due weight to the order of these Beatitudes, we shall feel that Christ's peacemaker must be something more than a mere composer of men's quarrels. For he has to be trained by all the preceding experiences, and has to be emptied of self, penitent, hungering for and filled with righteousness, and therefore pure in heart as well as, in regard to men, meek and merciful, ere he can hope to fill this part. That apprenticeship deepens the conception of the peace which Christ's subjects are to diffuse."
He continues, "The Christian who moves thus among men seeking to diffuse everywhere the peace with God which fills his own soul, and the peace with all men which they only who have the higher peace can preserve unbroken in their quiet, meek hearts, will be more or less recognized as God-like by men, and will have in his own heart the witness that he is called by God His child. He will bear visibly the image of his Father and will hear the voice that speaks to him too as unto a son."
We need more peacemakers, not just lovers of peace.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of Christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
