Television, radio, streaming services, social media, internet, mobile devices. You have heard it before, we are always connected -- always. The only way we are not is if we turn our devices off and shut down the location tracker. Even then we can be found. What was written about the government's interference in our lives as a warning in George Orwell's "1984" has been accomplished by commerce at our invitation. We will sell everything about us for the sake of convenience and connection.
Many people spend most of their time awake with a "device" in their hands. We use it to avoid personal connection or as an excuse to exit a place we do not want to be. Aside from the obvious negative social changes that have resulted, it is now even more difficult to experience silence.
In one of his devotional books, Richard Foster quotes an interview with Paul Tournier (1898-1986), a Swiss psychiatrist, in which he discusses silence. The interview is from 1984 and what he said then is vitally important for us to hear today. "Modern people lack silence. They no longer lead their own lives; the are dragged along by events. It is a race against the clock. I think that what so many people come to see me for is to find a quiet, peaceful person who knows how to listen and who isn't thinking all the time about what he has to do next. If your life is chock-full already, there won't be room for anything else."
Later he attempts to define silence, "For me, above all it is waiting. I wait for God to stimulate my thought sufficiently to renew me, to make me creative instead of being what St. Paul calls a tinkling cymbal. It's the cornerstone of my life. It is an attempt at seeing people and their problems from God's point of view, insofar as that is possible."
Silence is not quite solitude, although I believe that they are related. For me solitude is spending time alone with an agenda; meditation, reading, prayer, or canoeing across a lake. Silence, for me, does not have an agenda. That does not mean that it is empty. I spend a good bit of my silent time with pencil and paper or even this laptop in front of me. Silence is an intentional time of listening and processing. Listening to the events of the past week or day. Listening to something that was said that I can't get off my mind. Listening to what my body is telling me about my health. Listening to God speaking through all these things.
One of the great challenges I have with silence is remaining fully present in it. Sitting still for fifteen minutes or half-an-hour with no agenda except to "listen" requires a great deal of discipline and effort. It is nearly impossible to keep unfinished projects, the things that are pressing, or what I should be doing right now from invading this space. This is the reason I keep something to write with close at hand. That first inkling of something that strikes me as spiritually important, I will write down. Then I can focus. Then I can move from that first little whisper to re-centering the day, the week, or my life.
Most things come into our lives with activity. Some with noise and bluster. None of these things, even the important ones should be the center. Silence with God can remind us of this. In fact, silence with God will properly prioritize the important things. It will push aside those things that kick and scream and demand our attention but only lead to distraction.
David was aware of this when he wrote this, "For God alone my soul waits in silence, for my hope is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken. On God rests my deliverance and my honor; my mighty rock, my refuge is God. Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us." (Psalm 62:5-8).
Do not be afraid of the silence. It helps us to be honest with ourselves. And if you are truly afraid of the silence, find someone who will sit with you and just be present. Be silent together in God's presence. Listen and find peace.
Dr. Sean Niestrath is the minister of Pennyrile Church of christ in Madisonville. He can be reached at sean.niestrath@outlook.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.