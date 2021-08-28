The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has a total of 10 employees from both the main branch and the Dawson Springs branch. I thought it would be a fun idea to interview HCMPL staff so you, the reader, could get to know us all a little bit better. Today, we are going to talk with Judi Humphries. Check out our interview with Judi below.
What is your position at HCMPL & how long have you worked here?
I work part time at Circulation. I have been here almost 8 years.
How would you describe your role in the library?
I check items in and out of the library. I assist patrons with copier and computer needs and help patrons find books and movies.
What do you wish people knew about HCMPL?
That it’s so much more than checking out books and movies. There are computers, e-books, and online resources. There are so many interesting programs for adults and children.
Which books or resources in the library do you find the most interesting?
Mysteries, suspense novels
and cookbooks.
What do you like best about your job?
Books and people. I love to read and when UPS brings boxes of books it is like Christmas. I work with a great group, and I have met some really nice patrons.
What are you passionate about?
My family, reading, cooking, and getting exotic plants to bloom.
When you’re not reading, what are you doing?
Cooking.
Tell us about one book you really love.
There are so many. A Man Called Ove is one of my favorites. It’s touching and at times I found myself laughing out loud.
What are you reading (or what was the last book you read)?
Boone’s Lick by Larry McMurtry.
Thank you for joining me during this interview with HCMPL staff. Do you and Judi have any common interests, share any love for genres/authors? Stop by the library and let her know. She would love to say hi in person.
