PHS Class of 1949

Members of the 1949 graduating class from Providence High School recently got together to enjoy each other's company and celebrate the group's 70th class reunion. Pictured are, front row, left to right, Roberta Marks Brown and Bonnie Ford Trice. Back row, left to right, are James Walker, Dean Jarrell, Bobby McDowell, Ezra McDowell and Aubrey Moore. Not able to attend were Garrett "Perk" Perkins and Clyde "Billy" Hawkins.
