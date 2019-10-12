Wickham joins Baptist's family medicine group

Kristin Wickham, MD, joined Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Madisonville earlier this month.
Wickham earned a medical degree at the University of Louisville and completed a family medicine residency at Deaconess Hospital. She is board certified in family medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
