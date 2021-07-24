Flag 1

Members of Rolling Thunder, Inc. and Parvin Gibbs, right, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, work to take the American Flag down to retire it and install POW/MIA flags at two locations in Madisonville last Saturday. Rolling Thunder’s mission is to educate the public on what POW/MIA means and to bring comfort to families.

 Submitted photo

Reporter

