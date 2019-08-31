The City of Madisonville is excited to announce the 12th Annual Madisonville Kidapalooza will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 in the downtown area from 1 p.m. to 6 pm. This kid-centered event is undergoing major changes and will be combined with a fall festival to appeal to the entire family.
"We sent out a survey after the conclusion of our Summer Concert Series," said Mayor Kevin Cotton. "Upon reviewing the collected data, we noticed the want for more kid-driven activities and a seasonal fall event, so we decided this was the perfect opportunity to bring those wishes to fruition."
This annual occasion will include new additions such as embracing seasonal food and other activities that families usually travel out of town to find such an outdoor movie, a costume parade, hay slides and more.
After speaking with a few local organizations, the community has decided to band together to make this event even bigger. The Woman's Club of Madisonville will host window painting in downtown on the same day for all interested parties. The event will also feature an extended-hours Farmer's Market that will take place downtown.
"The goal of expanding this event is to create a free, seasonally-themed festival that can not only provide the community with the type of entertainment that it wants, and draw others from out of town into Madisonville," said Public Relations Director Skylar Phaup. "We are actively searching for vendors, businesses who want to participate, and anticipate an increase in community involvement for this year's Kidapalooza."
In an effort to make this year the biggest Kidapalooza event yet, the City of Madisonville has decided to waive all vendor fees for activity booths, vendor booths, food vendors, retail vendors, and craft vendors. The event will remain free to the public and has gained support from the entire community.
