Madisonville Community College celebrated an evening of student success at their annual honors night ceremony held virtually on April 20. Over 60 students were recognized for academic excellence, leadership, community service, and contributions to campus life.
“I am humbled and inspired by the success of our students,” remarked MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley. “These students have excelled during a global pandemic while demonstrating integrity and commitment. We are honored to have been a part of their educational journey.”
All-USA Academic Team MembersHolly R. Minton (Sebree, KY)
Gregory L. Pratt (Madisonville, KY)
Academic Program AwardsAdvanced Integrated Technology — Christopher N. Meeks (Sturgis, KY)
Agriculture — Megan A. Rideout (Nortonville, KY)
Air Conditioning Technology — Joel Brinkley (Morton’s Gap, KY)
Automotive Technology — Steven Gatten (Madisonville, KY)
Biomedical Technology Systems — Dakota Brown-Goodwin (Clarksville, TN)
Business Adm: Accounting Option — Kenneth Bryant (Clay, KY)
Business Adm: Human Resources — Madonna Priest (Madisonville, KY)
Business Adm: Management — Carter Squires (Hanson, KY)
Computer Information Technologies — Logan Brooks (Greenville, KY)
Computerized Manufac. & Machining — Daniel Cunningham (Madisonville, KY)
Criminal Justice — Josh Michael Jones (Madisonville, KY)
Electrical Technology — Aaron Beck (Central City, KY)
Human Services — Erica Elliott (Central City, KY)
Interdisciplinary Early Childhood — Heather Vance (Madisonville, KY)
Medical Information Technology — September Skeen (Madisonville, KY)
Mining Technology — Aaron Watts (Madisonville, KY)
Nursing-Integrated: Outstanding Program Student — Regina Ferfecki (Madisonville, KY)
Nursing-Integrated: Highest GPA — Makenzie Marks (Madisonville, KY)
Nursing-Integrated: Outstanding PN to RN Student — Sara Herrera (Beaver Dam, KY)
Occupational Therapy Assistant — Bailey Sandlin (Calvert City, KY)
Paralegal Technology — Jacqueline Robinson (Hopkinsville, KY)
Physical Therapy Assistant — Kayla Hagan (Owensboro, KY)
Radiography — Maria Swatzell (Princeton, KY)
Respiratory Care — Moriah Wallace (Madisonville, KY)
Welding Technology — Noah Killough (Madisonville, KY)
Academic Discipline Awards
Humanities: Communication — Ally Shelton (Greenville, KY)
Humanities: English — Kanen Hamby (Madisonville, KY)
Humanities: History — Daniel Bowles (Madisonville, KY)
Humanities: Music — Hannah Gipson (Nebo, KY)
Humanities: Women & Gender Studies — Adrienne Brown (Central City, KY)
Humanities: Religion — Vincent Major (Providence, KY)
Humanities: Sociology — Abbigale Buchanan (Sebree, KY)
Mathematics — Jai Evan Utley (Clay, KY)
Natural Sciences: Astronomy — Nicholas Thomas (Madisonville, KY)
Natural Sciences: Astronomy — Jenna Garrett (Slaughters, KY)
Natural Sciences: Biology — Draven Winebarger (Madisonville, KY)
Natural Sciences: Physics — Emma Shipe (Greenville, KY)
Natural Sciences: Physics — Emily Vincent (Greenville, KY)
Social Sciences: Economics — Jaqueline Olvera (Madisonville, KY)
Social Sciences: Psychology — Stephen Dyer (Providence, KY)
Dr. William Gardner Awards — Representing the “ideal student” in each program as chosen by their classmates.
Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic — Zachary Shaw (Paducah, KY)
Occupational Therapy Assistant — Pacie Collins (Henderson, KY)
Physical Therapist Assistant — Renessa West (Hopkinsville, KY)
Radiography — Kacie Beard (Marion, KY)
Respiratory Care — Kelsie Hale (Clay, KY)
Surgical Technology — Rachel Hardy (Central City, KY)
Club & Organization Awards
GROW (Gentlemen Representing Outstanding Work) — Markkeyce Vanlue (Nebo, KY)
Kentucky Association of Nursing Students — Thomas Tarrants (Madisonville, KY)
MCC Lions Club Retha Tarter Scholarship — Kristen Hiles (Independence, KY)
MCC Lions Club Retha Tarter Scholarship — Catherine Gamblin (Madisonville, KY)
MCC Lions Club Retha Tarter Scholarship — Kimberly Jackson (Madisonville, KY)
MCC Music Club — Kimberly Jackson (Madisonville, KY)
Multicultural Student Association — Lasia Vanlue (Nebo, KY)
Phi Theta Kappa — Laci Norman (Hanson, KY)
Physical Therapist Assistant Club — Amber Drane (Leitchfield, KY)
Student Government Association — Dalton Sweeney (Greenville, KY)
TRIO/Student Support Services North Campus — Kimberly Jackson (Madisonville, KY)
TRIO/Student Support Services Muhlenberg Campus — Nancy Stewart (Lewisburg, KY)
